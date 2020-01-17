Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.59

Shares of Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$19.59 ($13.89) and last traded at A$19.56 ($13.87), with a volume of 69715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$19.29 ($13.68).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$18.95 and its 200-day moving average is A$17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Brickworks news, insider Deborah Page acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$18.74 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of A$37,472.00 ($26,575.89). Also, insider Lindsay Partridge 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

