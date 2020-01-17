Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Issues Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BEDU opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

