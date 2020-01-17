British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) traded down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), 14,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 377% from the average session volume of 3,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.95).

The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.21.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

