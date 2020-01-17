British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Trading Down 4.1%

British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.68), approximately 14,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.70 ($0.71).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.15. The company has a market cap of $68.21 million and a P/E ratio of 20.60.

About British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

