Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. 1,255,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,258. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

