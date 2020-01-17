Brokerages Anticipate CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.84. CSG Systems International posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. 203,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.