Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of GDS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GDS has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -107.65 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 9.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.