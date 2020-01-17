Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 382,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $142.32.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

