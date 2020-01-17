Brokerages Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post $1.79 EPS

Analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Polaris Industries posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Polaris Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Polaris Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 762,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.