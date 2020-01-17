Brokerages Expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. PolyOne posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,397,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 92,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 50,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,573. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

