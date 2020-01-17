Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 14,660,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,603,143. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

