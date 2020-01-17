Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report sales of $713.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $724.34 million and the lowest is $704.21 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $605.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $47,679,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after buying an additional 564,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 488,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,676,000 after buying an additional 474,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 973,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,377. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

