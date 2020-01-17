Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Target Price at €263.62

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €275.54 ($320.39).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

About ASML

