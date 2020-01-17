Brokerages Set Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Target Price at $8.25

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,200. Celestica has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.