Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target at $34.00

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CPXGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF remained flat at $$25.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 223,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Cineplex has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

