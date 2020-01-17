Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target at $34.00

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CPXGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF remained flat at $$25.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 223,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Cineplex has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Analyst Recommendations for Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit