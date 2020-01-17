Brokerages Set Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) PT at $21.00

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 112,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 60,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $596.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

