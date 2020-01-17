Brokerages Set Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Target Price at $64.57

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMED opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

