Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Price Target at $121.50

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.57. The stock had a trading volume of 452,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ResMed has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $161.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $199,416.80. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,690 shares in the company, valued at $10,609,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,889 shares of company stock worth $8,439,612 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ResMed by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

