Brokerages Set Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) PT at $44.00

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on Z shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,626. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $279,900.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,889.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

