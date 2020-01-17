BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TS. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 1,023,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. Tenaris’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,241,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,516 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 836.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 997,608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tenaris by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 606,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Tenaris by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 279,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 169,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

