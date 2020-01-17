Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

