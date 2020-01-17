Bulwark (BWK) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $374,976.00 and $910.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

