C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Up to $81.75

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.89, but opened at $81.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 2,229,506 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

