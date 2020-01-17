Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,798,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.40. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.