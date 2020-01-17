CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.52. CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 341,531 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CAHS China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.