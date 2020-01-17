Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.
  • On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WORK. MKM Partners cut their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,236,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Slack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,460,000 after buying an additional 339,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

