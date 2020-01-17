Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

CLMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CLMT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 295,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,845. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $331.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a return on equity of 111.36% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.