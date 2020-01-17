Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 2,452 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in AES by 1,375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

AES opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES Corp has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.58.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

