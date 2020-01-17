Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $304.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $238.95 and a 12 month high of $304.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

