Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Longbow Research cut shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.43.

NYSE HXL opened at $78.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,250,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 333.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 201.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

