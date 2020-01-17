Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,575 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $14,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,734,000 after buying an additional 144,700 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 211,803 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.65. 29,977,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,250,813. The company has a market cap of $312.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

