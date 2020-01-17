Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 23,441 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. 157,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

