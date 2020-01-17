Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,205 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Southern by 9.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

SO traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.15. 194,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,577. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

