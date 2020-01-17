Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 1.4% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,349,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 751,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Paychex by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 173,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

