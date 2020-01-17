Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 564 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,451 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $41,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,773,000 after acquiring an additional 207,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 193,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $23,222,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.80. 50,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

