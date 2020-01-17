Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 582 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.98. 862,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.89. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.