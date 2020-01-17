Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Citigroup by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,614,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

