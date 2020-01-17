Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.9% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,628,000 after purchasing an additional 118,427 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

KO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.93. 6,408,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,193,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

