CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0173 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 94% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $5.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

