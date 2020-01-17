Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other Cannae news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 965,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,249. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. Cannae has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.