Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $172,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,157.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

