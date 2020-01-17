Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,034,000 after buying an additional 1,433,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,880,000 after buying an additional 2,404,445 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,885,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,071,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,374. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.