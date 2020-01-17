Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,970.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,089,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

