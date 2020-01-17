Cardstack (CARD) Hits One Day Volume of $40,075.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. Cardstack has a total market cap of $806,154.00 and approximately $40,075.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,400,209 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

