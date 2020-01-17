Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08.

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$111.75.

Cargojet stock opened at C$113.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.26. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$73.05 and a 52-week high of C$113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.19.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

