Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of CASS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. 50,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,154. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $812.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.59.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
