Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CASS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. 50,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,154. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $812.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

