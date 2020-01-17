cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Raymond Scott Coffman Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CEO Raymond Scott Coffman bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of YCBD opened at $1.11 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Several research firms have commented on YCBD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of cbdMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

