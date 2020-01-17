cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CFO Mark S. Elliott Purchases 15,000 Shares

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) CFO Mark S. Elliott bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $16,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $1.11 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in cbdMD stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.54% of cbdMD worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

