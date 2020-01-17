CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $136.08 and last traded at $136.85, approximately 2,344,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 1,070,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.20.

Specifically, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,422.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

