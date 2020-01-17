Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CELC. ValuEngine raised shares of Celcuity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.90 on Monday. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a current ratio of 22.60. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit