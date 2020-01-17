Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CELC. ValuEngine raised shares of Celcuity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $10.90 on Monday. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a current ratio of 22.60. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.